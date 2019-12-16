Term expires for Lauren McFerran, NLRB's lone Democrat

National Labor Relations Board Member Lauren McFerran’s term expired on Monday, leaving the agency without a Democratic appointee to provide a dissenting voice as it pursues a series of significant changes to federal labor law.

McFerran, who joined the five-member board in 2014, was the NLRB’s last remaining appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama and over the past year had issued a series of sharp dissents criticizing her three colleagues appointed by Republican President Donald Trump for issuing decisions and proposed rules that she said would disadvantage workers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36I1RQU