Union membership continued to slide in 2019, but less than some expected

Union membership declined only slightly in 2019, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Wednesday, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that was expected to deal a major blow to public-sector unions and moves by the Trump administration to make it easier for workers to reject union campaigns.

About 14.6 million U.S. workers, or 10.3% of the workforce, were union members in calendar year 2019, down from 10.5% in 2018, according to DOL's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Union membership has steadily declined since the 1970s, when about one-quarter of workers were unionized. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GhbWsE