Westlaw News
January 22, 2020 / 10:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Union membership continued to slide in 2019, but less than some expected

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Union membership declined only slightly in 2019, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Wednesday, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that was expected to deal a major blow to public-sector unions and moves by the Trump administration to make it easier for workers to reject union campaigns.

About 14.6 million U.S. workers, or 10.3% of the workforce, were union members in calendar year 2019, down from 10.5% in 2018, according to DOL's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Union membership has steadily declined since the 1970s, when about one-quarter of workers were unionized. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GhbWsE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below