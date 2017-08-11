FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
D.C. Circuit is latest to back NLRB test on 'micro unions'
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 11, 2017 / 8:26 PM / in a day

D.C. Circuit is latest to back NLRB test on 'micro unions'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday became the latest to reject a challenge to the National Labor Relations Board's standard for approving bargaining units that include small groups of an employer's workforce.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the NLRB has broad discretion to define what types of bargaining units are appropriate. The court disagreed with Rhino Northwest LLC that a group of employees known as "riggers" who set up concert and festival equipment should not have been able to form a unit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uO3Xvc

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.