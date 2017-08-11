FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D.C. Circuit is latest to back NLRB test on 'micro unions'
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 11, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 2 months ago

D.C. Circuit is latest to back NLRB test on 'micro unions'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday became the latest to reject a challenge to the National Labor Relations Board’s standard for approving bargaining units that include small groups of an employer’s workforce.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the NLRB has broad discretion to define what types of bargaining units are appropriate. The court disagreed with Rhino Northwest LLC that a group of employees known as “riggers” who set up concert and festival equipment should not have been able to form a unit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uO3Xvc

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.