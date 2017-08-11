D.C. Circuit is latest to back NLRB test on 'micro unions'

A U.S. appeals court on Friday became the latest to reject a challenge to the National Labor Relations Board’s standard for approving bargaining units that include small groups of an employer’s workforce.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the NLRB has broad discretion to define what types of bargaining units are appropriate. The court disagreed with Rhino Northwest LLC that a group of employees known as “riggers” who set up concert and festival equipment should not have been able to form a unit.

