NLRB regional director rejects call center 'micro unit'

A National Labor Relations Board regional director in Detroit on Monday denied a United Auto Workers local’s bid to represent call center workers for a company that manages employee education benefits, saying they had too much in common with a separate group of coworkers to form their own bargaining unit.

Regional Director Terry Morgan said that while 12 “processing center” employees at Edcor Data Services LLC performed a distinct role from about 20 customer call center workers, the two groups shared office space and other working conditions and had the same skills and qualifications. He said the proposed unit was inappropriate under the NLRB’s December decision in PCC Structurals, which made it more difficult for unions to represent small groups of an employer’s workforce.

