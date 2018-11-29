Westlaw News
NLRB approves bargaining unit in case that changed 'micro unit' test

Daniel Wiessner

The National Labor Relations Board has approved a bargaining unit of welders that excludes other employees of an Oregon company that makes metal castings, after using the case to make it more difficult for unions to represent small groups of a company’s workforce.

A three-member panel of the board on Wednesday declined to review a regional director’s May decision approving the unit over PCC Structurals Inc’s objections, though the members split in their reasoning.

