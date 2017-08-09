NLRB Chair Miscimarra to step down in December

The Republican chairman of the National Labor Relations Board, Philip Miscimarra, said he will leave the board when his term expires in December instead of seeking a second term.

Miscimarra, who was named chair by President Donald Trump in April, cited personal reasons for the decision in a statement on Tuesday. The former Morgan Lewis & Bockius partner was appointed to the board by President Barack Obama in 2013, and his frequent dissents have laid the groundwork for legal arguments later made by employers and business groups who opposed what they said were union-friendly rulings by the board.

