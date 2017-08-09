FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB Chair Miscimarra to step down in December
August 9, 2017

NLRB Chair Miscimarra to step down in December

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Republican chairman of the National Labor Relations Board, Philip Miscimarra, said he will leave the board when his term expires in December instead of seeking a second term.

Miscimarra, who was named chair by President Donald Trump in April, cited personal reasons for the decision in a statement on Tuesday. The former Morgan Lewis & Bockius partner was appointed to the board by President Barack Obama in 2013, and his frequent dissents have laid the groundwork for legal arguments later made by employers and business groups who opposed what they said were union-friendly rulings by the board.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vkhiih

