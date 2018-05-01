State AGs urge NLRB to crack down on worker misclassification

The attorneys general of 12 states including New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania asked the National Labor Relations Board on Monday to rule that misclassifying workers as independent contractors violates federal labor law.

The AGs argued that misclassifying workers deprives them of their right to unionize and other legal protections, while states lose out on hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue and other contributions companies must make on behalf of employees. The NLRB has never ruled on the question of whether misclassification, by itself, is a violation of the National Labor Relations Act.

