FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 1, 2018 / 12:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

State AGs urge NLRB to crack down on worker misclassification

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The attorneys general of 12 states including New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania asked the National Labor Relations Board on Monday to rule that misclassifying workers as independent contractors violates federal labor law.

The AGs argued that misclassifying workers deprives them of their right to unionize and other legal protections, while states lose out on hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue and other contributions companies must make on behalf of employees. The NLRB has never ruled on the question of whether misclassification, by itself, is a violation of the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jjPtj9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.