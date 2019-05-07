D.C. Circuit says Murray Energy CEO's comments about safety complaints were illegal

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said Murray Energy Corp violated federal mine safety laws when its chief executive told workers at five coal mines in West Virginia that they had to report anonymous safety complaints with a federal agency to company management.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said a series of mandatory meetings Murray held in 2013 after workers filed dozens of anonymous complaints interfered with their rights under the federal Mine Safety and Health Act, and upheld the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s $100,000 citation against the company.

