September 6, 2018 / 10:42 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

NFL players score 9th Circuit revival of prescription medication claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a proposed class action on behalf of more than 1,000 retired professional football players who say the National Football League gave them painkillers and other drugs that caused chronic medical problems.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said claims by NFL Hall of Famer Richard Dent and other players for fraud and negligence under California law did not require interpretation of their collective bargaining agreements with teams, so they were not preempted by federal labor law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NUY4Xm

