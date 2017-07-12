FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAW moves for election at Mississippi Nissan plant
July 12, 2017 / 1:28 AM / 3 months ago

UAW moves for election at Mississippi Nissan plant

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The United Auto Workers union has filed a petition to represent thousands of employees at a Nissan North America Inc plant in Mississippi, but the company said unionizing was not in the best interests of the plant or the workers.

The UAW on Monday asked a National Labor Relations Board regional director in New Orleans to order an election for at least 4,000 production and skilled trade workers at the Canton, Mississippi plant, where the union claims Nissan has attempted to stifle organizing campaigns.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tGMnvP

