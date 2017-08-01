FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan hit with NLRB complaint over anti-union tactics at Miss. plant
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
August 1, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 14 days ago

Nissan hit with NLRB complaint over anti-union tactics at Miss. plant

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has hit Nissan North America Inc with claims that it threatened to close a Mississippi plant if workers voted to join the United Auto Workers union, and interrogated employees about their union sympathies.

The NLRB general counsel issued the complaint Friday, less than a week before more than 4,000 workers at the Canton, Mississippi plant are scheduled to begin voting on Thursday on whether to join the union.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uWjjzy

