UAW accuses Nissan of anti-union tactics as it loses election

The United Auto Workers union on Friday filed a series of complaints accusing Nissan North America Inc of unlawful anti-union tactics at a Mississippi plant, just as it was learning it had overwhelmingly lost an election to represent about 4,000 workers there.

The UAW filed seven unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board claiming Nissan provided it with an inaccurate list of workers eligible to vote, rated workers based on their union sympathies and fired a pro-union employee in July, among other conduct. The union lost last week's election at the Canton, Mississippi plant by a nearly two-to-one margin, 2,244-1,307, according to results from the NLRB.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vGMCZ8