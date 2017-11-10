FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit hands NLRB partial win in dispute with logistics firm
November 10, 2017 / 10:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

6th Circuit hands NLRB partial win in dispute with logistics firm

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a logistics company unlawfully demoted a vocal union supporter at a Tennessee facility, but rejected the National Labor Relations Board’s claim that another worker was illegally fired.

Thursday’s unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest chapter in a long-running battle between the NLRB and Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, which is represented by Baker Donelson. French logistics firm Geodis SA acquired OHL in 2015.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yRH291

