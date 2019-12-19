7th Circuit rejects UChicago challenge to student-worker union

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that the National Labor Relations Board properly barred the University of Chicago from presenting evidence to back up its claim that students who work at its libraries could not form a union because they were temporary employees.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said that because the NLRB in an Obama-era case involving Columbia University held that the temporary nature of student employment did not bar students from unionizing, the board properly found that the University of Chicago had not raised any issues requiring a hearing in the case.

