AFL-CIO mounts challenge to NLRB union election rule

The AFL-CIO has filed a lawsuit claiming that a new National Labor Relations Board rule violates federal labor law by drawing out the union election process.

The union, represented by Bredhoff & Kaiser, said in a complaint filed in Washington D.C. federal court on Friday that the board flouted the federal Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) when it adopted the rule in December without first publishing a proposal and seeking comments from the public.

