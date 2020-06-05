AFL-CIO says NLRB must reconsider entire union election rule after judge's decision

The AFL-CIO on Thursday asked a federal judge in Washington D.C. to clarify that her decision last week striking down key provisions of a recent National Labor Relations Board rule designed to slow down the union election process bars the agency from applying any part of it.

The union, represented by Bredhoff & Kaiser, said in a court filing that the NLRB acted “in an irresponsibly precipitous manner” by announcing that it would enforce parts of the rule on Monday, the day after it took effect and two days after U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said the bulk of the rule was not properly adopted.

