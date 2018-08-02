Anti-union workers should not be stopped from intervening in NLRB cases - GC

The National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel has told regional directors not to oppose workers’ bids to intervene in cases before the board involving their employers when they are seeking to decertify their unions.

General Counsel Peter Robb in a memo released on Wednesday said the board lacked consistent rules for reviewing workers’ motions to intervene when a case could impact their decertification bid, leading to judges and the board applying varying standards.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OFvCtt