March 28, 2018 / 9:42 PM / in 15 hours

Conservative group calls for probe of NLRB Member Pearce

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A conservative think tank on Wednesday asked the National Labor Relations Board’s inspector general to investigate reports that Member Mark Gaston Pearce improperly told a group of labor lawyers that a major board decision was imminent.

The Washington-based Competitive Enterprise Institute sent a letter to NLRB IG David Berry asking him to probe claims that Pearce, a Democrat and the former chair of the board, leaked the information last month at an American Bar Association conference in Puerto Rico.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GiUgQ4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
