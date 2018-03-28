Conservative group calls for probe of NLRB Member Pearce

A conservative think tank on Wednesday asked the National Labor Relations Board’s inspector general to investigate reports that Member Mark Gaston Pearce improperly told a group of labor lawyers that a major board decision was imminent.

The Washington-based Competitive Enterprise Institute sent a letter to NLRB IG David Berry asking him to probe claims that Pearce, a Democrat and the former chair of the board, leaked the information last month at an American Bar Association conference in Puerto Rico.

