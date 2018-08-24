Conservative groups say Obama NLRB holdover Pearce should not get new term

Conservative groups are urging President Donald Trump not to re-nominate Democratic National Labor Relations Board Member Mark Pearce, whose term ends on Monday, pointing to what they say were a series of radical pro-union decisions he was involved in during the Obama administration.

On Thursday, the Competitive Enterprise Institute and five other free-market groups sent a letter to Trump saying that in his eight years at the NLRB, including more than five years as its chairman, Pearce has “failed to represent the public interest” by routinely ruling in favor of unions.

