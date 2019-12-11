Westlaw News
December 11, 2019 / 10:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

D.C. Circuit overturns NLRB ruling that nurse's firing was illegal

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a California nursing home did not violate federal labor law by firing a nurse who threatened to “beat” a resident, reversing a National Labor Relations Board decision that tied her termination to her involvement in a union.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said a two-member Democratic NLRB majority wrongly found that Windsor Redding Care Center LLC would not have fired Angelia Rowland absent her involvement with a Service Employees International Union affiliate, pointing to the company’s extensive investigation of the incident.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LLbkyN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below