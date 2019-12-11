D.C. Circuit overturns NLRB ruling that nurse's firing was illegal

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a California nursing home did not violate federal labor law by firing a nurse who threatened to “beat” a resident, reversing a National Labor Relations Board decision that tied her termination to her involvement in a union.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said a two-member Democratic NLRB majority wrongly found that Windsor Redding Care Center LLC would not have fired Angelia Rowland absent her involvement with a Service Employees International Union affiliate, pointing to the company’s extensive investigation of the incident.

