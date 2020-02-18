D.C. Circuit will decide if knife incident, other conduct voided union election

Trucking company XPO Logistics Freight Inc is set to urge a U.S. appeals court to toss out the results of an election the International Brotherhood of Teamsters narrowly won to represent drivers in Los Angeles, citing a series of alleged threats and harassment of anti-union workers.

XPO’s lawyer, Joshua Ditelberg of Seyfarth Shaw, will argue before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) was wrong to credit the testimony of pro-union employees accused of misconduct, including one who allegedly pointed a knife at a labor consultant hired by XPO.

