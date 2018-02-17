Democrats in Congress have 'grave concerns' about NLRB restructuring

Five congressional Democrats on Thursday told NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb that they have “grave concerns” about his reported plan to restructure the agency, saying it could threaten the independence of regional directors who vet complaints filed by workers.

Two senators and three House members, including the ranking members of committees that handle labor issues, sent two letters to Robb asking him to provide more information about his proposal. They cited letters penned by dozens of current and former NLRB regional directors who said they had major concerns about plans Robb announced at a meeting last month.

