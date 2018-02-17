FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 17, 2018 / 1:17 AM / in a day

Democrats in Congress have 'grave concerns' about NLRB restructuring

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Five congressional Democrats on Thursday told NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb that they have “grave concerns” about his reported plan to restructure the agency, saying it could threaten the independence of regional directors who vet complaints filed by workers.

Two senators and three House members, including the ranking members of committees that handle labor issues, sent two letters to Robb asking him to provide more information about his proposal. They cited letters penned by dozens of current and former NLRB regional directors who said they had major concerns about plans Robb announced at a meeting last month.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ocKtPB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.