EEOC, biz groups to NLRB: worker speech violating bias laws should not be protected

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and business-backed groups have told the National Labor Relations Board that it must consider employers’ obligations to address workplace discrimination when deciding whether offensive or profane comments by workers are protected by federal labor law.

Tuesday was the deadline for amicus briefs in a case involving General Motors LLC in which the NLRB in September said it was considering overturning Obama-era board precedent that said workers’ profane or racist outbursts were protected by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qMOkrE