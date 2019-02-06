Former NLRB Chair Pearce says he won't seek another term

Former National Labor Relations Board Chairman Mark Gaston Pearce said he will not seek another term with the agency because its mission is more important than the “political tug-o-war” that stalled his nomination in the U.S. Senate.

Pearce, a Democrat, made the announcement in a tweet on his personal Twitter account on Tuesday. President Donald Trump nominated Pearce for a third term on the board last year, but Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked the nomination along with a number of others.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GrjQ45