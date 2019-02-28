Hotel union's letter demanding dues from nonmembers was illegal - NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a Unite Here local’s letter demanding that Hyatt Regency Hotel employees in Hawaii who opted out of joining the union pay dues violated federal labor law, and was not a simple mistake as the agency had previously found.

A three-member board panel on Tuesday said a letter the union sent to the workers in 2013 unlawfully threatened that their wages would be garnished if they did not pay retroactive dues.

