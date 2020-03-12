House Dems grill NLRB officials on staffing, ethics issues

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives at a hearing on Wednesday criticized National Labor Relations Board officials for proposing budget cuts at the agency even as key positions remain unfilled, and said conflicts of interest have damaged the board’s credibility.

NLRB Chairman John Ring and General Counsel Peter Robb, both appointees of President Donald Trump, told members of the House Committee on Appropriations’ Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education that the proposed cuts were justified in light of a decrease in the number of complaints brought to the board.

