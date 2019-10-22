IN BRIEF: E-filing now mandatory in NLRB cases

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb on Tuesday officially made electronic filing of documents in board cases mandatory, more than two years after the agency first said it was going paperless.

In a memo, Robb directed regional directors to no longer accept submissions if they are not made through the NLRB’s e-filing system. Unfair labor practice charges and representation petitions may still be filed by mail or in person, but any affidavits, correspondence, position statements, and documentary evidence must be e-filed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p6A5x5