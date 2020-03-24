IN BRIEF: NLRB delays new union election rule amid legal challenge

The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday said it was pushing back the effective date of a new rule that will slow down the union election process to May 31, saying the move would “facilitate the resolution of legal challenges.”

The rule adopted in December was slated to take effect April 16. The AFL-CIO filed a lawsuit earlier this month claiming the rule is invalid because the board adopted it without first publishing a proposal and seeking comments from the public.

