IN BRIEF: NLRB GC says backlog of appeals, advice queries shrinking

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb on Friday said two agency offices that review appeals of dismissed complaints and give advice to regional attorneys have significantly reduced their caseloads over the past year, after the five-member board recently announced a drop in its backlog of pending cases.

The board’s Office of Appeals, which reviews appeals by employers, unions and workers when regional offices decline to issue complaints based on their charges, reduced its backlog of cases to 98 in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, down from 294 at the same last year, while closing 400 more cases than in fiscal year 2018.

