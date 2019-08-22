IN BRIEF-NLRB general counsel taps former Pryor Cashman partner as deputy

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb on Thursday said he had named former Pryor Cashman partner Alice Stock as his deputy, just over a year after the veteran management-side lawyer joined the agency.

Stock had been serving as the NLRB’s associate general counsel since June 2018. She is now second in command at the general counsel’s office, which brings unfair labor practice cases and oversees unions’ elections.

