IN BRIEF: NLRB judges will resume holding hearings on June 1

The National Labor Relations Board said on Friday that its administrative law judges will resume holding hearings and trials in unfair labor practice cases on June 1, nearly two months after pending proceedings were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The board in a release said that since it suspended hearings last month, it has taken steps to acquire licenses and equipment needed to conduct proceedings remotely using videoconferencing technology. Some hearings will be held remotely, and others in person, according to the board.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WXiwg8