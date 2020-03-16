IN BRIEF: NLRB shuts down three regional offices amid suspected coronavirus cases

The National Labor Relations Board has shut down its regional offices in Manhattan, Chicago and Detroit while employees in each location are tested for COVID-19, the illness caused by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The board made the move on Sunday, saying it would help ensure the safety of employees and the public. Staff in all three offices has been directed to work from home, and all hearings scheduled for Monday in those offices have been postponed, the board said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/38SduFC