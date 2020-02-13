IN BRIEF: Worker's tire-slash threat didn't void union election- 8th Circuit

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said a Missouri Dollar General employee’s alleged threat to slash a coworker’s tires if she voted against union representation was not enough to void the results of an election.

A unanimous three-judge 8th Circuit panel agreed with the National Labor Relations Board that because the comment was allegedly made before the United Food and Commercial Workers union filed a petition to represent the workers, it fell outside the “critical period” in which objectionable conduct can unlawfully influence a union election.

