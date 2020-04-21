Management-side lawyers want NLRB to suspend union elections during coronavirus crisis

A group of management-side labor lawyers have urged the National Labor Relations Board to suspend union elections involving businesses deemed “essential” during the coronavirus pandemic, saying that mail-in ballots and other alternatives to in-person elections are inadequate.

In a letter to NLRB members on Monday, lawyers from Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, Davis Wright Tremaine, Dentons and several other firms said employers and workers should remain focused on grappling with the crisis, and that the results of any elections held during the pandemic would ultimately be called into question.

