Michigan crane company violated labor law by firing union workers -6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed with the National Labor Relations Board that a Michigan crane-rental company violated federal labor law by firing a group of workers whose union was pushing for exclusive rights to perform certain jobs at the firm.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Erickson Trucking Service Inc’s claim that it was changing its business model and no longer needed six crane operators was belied by the owner’s comment that they would get their jobs back if they could “get the union to back off.”

