NLRB adopts rules making it easier for workers to reject unions

The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday adopted final rules that it said would help workers make more informed decisions about union representation, including by eliminating unions’ ability to delay decertification elections by filing unfair labor practice complaints.

Unions routinely use “blocking charges” to put off elections, often buying them months or even years by claiming, for example, that employers made unlawful threats or promises to convince workers to vote against them. The new rule creates a “vote and impound” procedure in which an election would be held, but ballots would be impounded until the board resolves any pending litigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UyxYis