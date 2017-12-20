NLRB asks DC Circuit to send back Browning-Ferris, Volkswagen cases

Dec 20 - The National Labor Relations Board has asked a U.S. appeals court to remand high-profile cases involving Volkswagen Group of America and sanitation company Browning-Ferris Industries in light of the board’s recent decisions overruling key Obama-era precedents.

The board on Tuesday asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to send back the cases so it can revisit them under new, more employer-friendly standards it adopted last week. The board has had a Republican majority since September, and last week overruled five of its previous decisions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BovFql