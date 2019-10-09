NLRB at Work: Backlog shrinking, faster handling of new cases

The National Labor Relations Board’s renewed focus on processing cases more quickly is paying off, the agency said on Oct. 7, as its backlog has dropped to its lowest level in nearly a decade and the average case is being resolved more than two weeks earlier than last year.

The board released a spate of statistics from the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 showing that it is largely meeting goals set out in a strategic plan adopted last year. Its backlog of pending cases dropped by almost 20% this year to 227 cases, and the median age of all cases pending before the board fell from 233 days to 157 days.

