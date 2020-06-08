NLRB can enforce surviving pieces of new union election rule- judge

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has said that her recent decision striking down parts of a National Labor Relations Board rule that created new union election procedures was limited to provisions challenged by the AFL-CIO, allowing the agency to enforce the rest of it.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in an opinion on Sunday said the surviving portions of the rule, which took effect May 31 and include a requirement that pre-election hearings be scheduled at least 14 days in advance, can stand on their own.

