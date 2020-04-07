NLRB chair defends recusal policy that Dems called 'twisted'

National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring on Tuesday defended the agency’s policy of giving members the final say over whether to recuse themselves from cases presenting potential ethical conflicts, which has been criticized by Democrats in Congress.

Ring in a letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and three Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said NLRB members have a “right and responsibility” to ultimately decide when their recusal is appropriate.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yDucvL