NLRB did not have to carve 'pinch hitters' out of bargaining unit- 6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said an electric utility must bargain with a unit of its workers at a Kentucky facility, even though the National Labor Relations Board refused to explicitly exclude “pinch hitters” who are based elsewhere from the unit.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because the board’s 2018 order applied only to workers “employed at” American Municipal Power Inc’s Smithland, Kentucky facility, it was clear that employees based elsewhere were not included in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers unit.

