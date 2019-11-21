NLRB eyes December release of final rule on joint employment

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday said it intends to release a final rule next month that is expected to make it more difficult to hold companies liable for labor law violations by their contractors or franchisees.

The NLRB unveiled the rule’s release date in its fall regulatory agenda after extending a public comment period on a September 2018 proposal three times in light of an influx of feedback and a federal appeals court sending a case involving the board’s Obama-era standard for determining so-called “joint employment,” back to it.

