NLRB general counsel alters investigation policies, limits use of workplace recordings

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb has directed board staff to allow companies and unions accused of unfair labor practices to participate in some investigatory interviews, and to limit the use of workplace recordings made in secret as evidence.

Robb, an appointee of President Donald Trump, in a memo sent to regional directors on Wednesday said that before interviewing supervisors and other workers accused of wrongdoing, board investigators must apprise companies and unions and allow them to attend interviews.

