NLRB general counsel seeks lower bar for winning backpay from unions

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb has directed agency lawyers to more aggressively pursue backpay for workers whose unions mishandled grievances against employers, saying the existing standard is confusing and inadequate.

Robb, an appointee of President Donald Trump, in a memo on Friday told regional directors they should pursue money damages for workers whose underlying grievances had “arguable merit” rather than only those who “would have prevailed” had their grievances been processed, which was the standard adopted by the NLRB in the 1998 case Alamillo Steel.

