NLRB hints new rules on grad-student organizing, unions’ access to private property to come

By Daniel Wiessner The National Labor Relations Board will soon propose rules that could restrict union organizers’ access to companies’ private property, limit the ability of graduate students to unionize, and make it more difficult for unions to block decertification bids by workers, according to a policy agenda released on Wednesday.

The board expects to issue in August a proposal concerning “blocking charges” that unions commonly file to delay decertification elections, with the other two measures coming in September, the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a quarterly “unified agenda.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JyzBbR