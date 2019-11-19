NLRB in report says ethics safeguards are strong, unveils new protocols

The National Labor Relations Board released a report on Tuesday saying its existing procedures for identifying potential conflicts of interest among its members are adequate, while also announcing new steps it will take to make the process more transparent.

The board conducted the 18-month review of its ethics and recusal policies after some Democrats, unions and advocacy groups raised concerns about NLRB members’ involvement in several cases. NLRB Chairman John Ring, an appointee of President Donald Trump who launched the review in June 2018, said in a statement that the board’s existing procedures “should merit the full confidence of the agency’s stakeholders.”

