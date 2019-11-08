NLRB members say Dems' concerns over rulemaking are unwarranted

National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring on Friday told a top Democrat in the U.S. Senate that her concerns about ethical issues involving a spate of proposed rules are misplaced, and that the agency has vigorous safeguards in place to prevent conflicts of interest.

Ring in his letter to Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, who is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said that adopting rules allows the board to enforce federal labor law in a more “clear, predictable and efficient manner” than issuing decisions without public input and that can be overturned in future cases.

