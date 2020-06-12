NLRB must reconsider casino's firing of engineer who refused medical exam - D.C. Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said the Circus Circus casino in Las Vegas may have been justified in firing an engineer for refusing to undergo a medical exam as part of a mandatory respirator fitting, reversing the National Labor Relations Board.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit was unanimous in ruling that the NLRB in 2018 did not apply the proper standard in finding that Michael Schramm’s firing was actually motivated by his complaints about being exposed to marijuana smoke in hotel rooms.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MUlP36