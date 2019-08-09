Westlaw News
August 9, 2019 / 8:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

NLRB proposes rules to protect workers' 'free choice' on union representation

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday proposed three major changes to union election procedures that the agency’s Republican members said would better protect workers’ rights to choose or reject union representation.

The trio of proposals are the first in what is expected to be a series of new rules from the NLRB overhauling procedures that in some cases have been in place for decades. The proposals will be published in the Federal Register on Monday, kicking off a 60-day public comment period.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2H0Ne0G

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below